These Official Apple Watch Bands Just Dropped for Spring

While you're upgrading your wardrobe for spring, don't forget about your gadgets and accessories!

On Monday, Apple announced a new springtime collection of bands that will make it easy for Apple Watch users to update and customize their looks for the season.

The new lineup offers a wide variety of bright colors and materials. The new bands for the basic Apple Watch include:

• Sport ($49) – Pebble, Azure, and Camellia

• Woven Nylon ($49) – Berry, Tahoe Blue, Orange, Red, Pollen, and Midnight Blue

• Classic Buckle ($149) with new buckle design – Sapphire, Berry, and Taupe

courtesy Apple

The new Nike Sport Bands ($49) are available to purchase separately from the watch and come in in Anthracite/Black, Pure Platinum/White, and Volt/Black.

For the luxury shopper, Apple is offering a fresh lineup of buttery soft Hermès bands including the below:

• Single Tour ($339) – Lime Epsom leather

• Single Tour ($339) – Colvert Swift leather

• Double Tour ($489) – Bleu Zéphyr Epsom leather

• Double Buckle Cuff ($689) – Fauve Barenia leather

Plus, an exclusive Hermès Sport Band in the brand's signature orange is included with a new model that pairs the Apple Watch with the Double Buckle Cuff.

Apple Watch's colorful 2017 offerings are available now via apple.com and will hit select Apple Stores, Apple Authorized resellers and carriers in late March.