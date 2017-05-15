Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Turns 13, Is the Spitting Image of Her Mother

May 15, 2017 @ 9:00 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

Apple Martin just turned 13 years old: can you believe it? My how time flies! The teenage beauty looks more and more like her mother Gwyneth Paltrow every day—it's clear that the star and her own mother, Blythe Danner, have some incredibly strong genes! Though we can't deny, she does take after her father, Chris Martin, as well.

"Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human," Paltrow stated in a message on Instagram yesterday. "You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps." So sweet! They're practically twins.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUFIomoABde/?taken-by=gwynethpaltrow

Then, some major fun was in order for the entire family, as Paltrow, Chris Martin, Apple, and her brother Moses headed to L.A.'s Museum of Ice Cream. It was also Mother's Day, so it was a nice treat for everyone—pun intended. "Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream @autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla," is how the goop founder captioned a Boomerang of her family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUFlp-yg-CJ/?taken-by=gwynethpaltrow

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares the Sweetest Birthday Message for Her Son Moses

The Coldplay frontman will be jetting off to Germany next month as part of the band's A Head Full of Dreams tour. We fully expect to see Paltrow and the kids backstage for some of the dates, as they travel across France, Austria, Poland, Belgium, and more. School's out for summer after all, isn't it?

