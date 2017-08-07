Apple Finally Launches Its Instagram Account and It Goes Beyond Eye Candy

How is it possible that until Monday, Apple, the tech company, didn’t have an Instagram account? iPhones are essentially made for Instagram. The camera on the iPhone7 is outrageously good, and the large screen makes you want to snap, snap, snap everywhere you go.

But until this week, the brand only existed on the app through divisions such as the @applemusic and @itunes accounts, replete with images of Hollywood stars and buzzy musicians. On Monday, however, Apple introduced its official @apple Instagram account and, yes, it’s exactly what we wished our feeds looked like.

Basically, it consists of a mix of colorful images and videos taken on an iPhone, hence the hashtag #ShotoniPhone.

The nine short videos currently shared highlight the work of different photographers, each accompanied with a voiceover from said artist. The mix includes clips of pollinating bees, rehearsing ballerinas, crashing waves, and dogs dressing like humans. Together, the posts share offer a super diverse mix of artists you’ll want to follow, ASAP.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch The Rock's Apple x Siri Movie

RELATED: The Smartest Smartphone on the Market Right Now

Mirabai Nicholson-McKellar, the filmmaker behind the bee-filled clip, explains what’s up with the seconds-long piece. “Beekeeping is incredibly addictive. Once you start, it’s very hard to stop. I think I’ll probably be a beekeeper for the rest of my life,” he says in the accompanying Instagram caption.

Time to get lost in the app.