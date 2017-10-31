Antonio Banderas Has Chopped Off All of His Hair 

Antonio Banderas, is that you?

Today, the star was spotted out in Malaga, Spain with a completely shaved head, and we'll admit, we almost didn't recognize him. It's a dramatic change from the glorious curls he rocked back in his Mask of Zorro days, and we definitely appreciate his commitment to character.

The Mega Agency

RELATED: Antonio Banderas to Play the Late Gianni Versace

Banderas's new hairstyle comes for his episode of the series Genius, which premieres next year on National Geographic. The actor will be portraying artist Pablo Picasso, and judging by our first glimpse at his newly-shorn strands, he's a pretty close match.

VIDEO: Antonio Banderas: My Heart Attack Wasn't That 'Dramatic'

This isn't his first time completely shaving his head, however. Back in 2013, he buzzed off his hair for his role as Jacq Vaucan in the futuristic space thriller Automata. A slightly different role from his current one as Picasso, but a flattering cut all the same.