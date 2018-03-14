Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, Just Shared the Cutest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau  

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort is celebrating his 24th birthday today, and his girlfriend, ballet dancer Violetta Komyshan, just shared the cutuest photo of the genetically-blessed couple.

The lovebirds started dating as students at New York City's LaGuardia High School, which they attended with Elgort’s fellow Golden Globe-nominee Timothée Chalamet.

Whether globetrotting for premieres and other glamorous whatnots or just hanging out at home in NYC, the two haven't been shy with their social media PDA.

On top of sprinkling photos with one another into his Instagram catalog, Ansel frequently posts compliments under Violetta's Instagram posts, proudly wearing his adoration for her on his sleeve.

On a post Violetta shared in pointe ballet shoes, a white crop top, and pink and yellow underwear, Ansel commented "Oh my god" and "Wow."

In the comments section under a photo of Violetta practicing ballet, Ansel simply wrote, "I love you!!!"

In addition to being his girlfriend's most vocal fan on Instagram, the actor posts loving sentiments to his own account. Recently, he shared a photo of her standing in front of a window, writing, "Last Sunday morning... I've been obsessed with Violetta since highschool."

And on her birthday, he shared another beautiful shot of Violetta with the caption, "She’s 22 today. She’s genuine, sweet, caring, hard working, talented. She shines bright and always puts a smile on my face. I don’t wana imagine life without her. Happy birthday Violetta."

It looks like we've come full adoring-birthday-post circle.