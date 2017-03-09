Anne Hathaway’s Son Made His Instagram Debut Watching Mom Speak at the U.N.

Anne Hathaway waited for the perfect occasion for her almost 1-year-old son Jonathan to make his Instagram debut. On Wednesday, International Women’s Day, the Oscar-winning actress gave a powerful speech at the United Nations in support of paid parental leave, and her newborn watched mommy from home.

In the sweet snap, the 11-month-old stands up near an ottoman in lion-print pajamas, looking on as mom makes a speech from the podium on a computer. “JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture#loveislove #parentsareparents#paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen,” Hathaway wrote alongside the first-ever photo of her son.

The date of his debut was appropriate, as the actress spent International Women’s Day advocating for paid parental leave. “Somehow we and every American parent were expected to be back to normal in under three months without income,” she said. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘If the practical reality of pregnancy is another mouth to feed in your home and America is a country where most people are living paycheck to paycheck, how does 12 weeks of unpaid leave economically work?’ The truth is for too many people, it doesn’t.”

“My mother had to choose between a career and raising three children, a choice that left her unpaid and under-appreciated as a homemaker because there just wasn’t support for both paths,” she said. “The assumption and common practice that women and girls look after the home and the family is a stubborn and very real stereotype that not only discriminates against women, but limits men’s participation and connection within the family and society.”

Jonathan certainly has a mom to be proud of.