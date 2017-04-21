Anne Hathaway Confirms What You Already Knew: Rihanna's Life "Is One Extended Mic Drop"

While Anne Hathaway can count herself lucky to be surrounded by a whole host of inspiring leading ladies including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Mindy Kaling while filming the girl power-centric Ocean's Eight, the star admits that she can't help fangirling over one of her co-stars in particular.

While making an appearance Thursday on the Late Late Show to promote her new film Colossal, Hathaway also took a moment to dish on her highly anticipated Oceans movie as well as to offer up the highest words of praise for singer-turned-actress Rihanna, who plays a character named Nine Ball in the upcoming all-female reboot of the popular franchise.

"[Rihanna is] heaven, and it's not like I didn't expect her to be heaven, but the particular kind of heaven that she is, I just didn't see that coming," the brunette beauty gushed about the "Work" hitmaker according to ET.

Confirming our suspicions that we'd love RiRi to be in our squad, Hathaway explained to host James Corden, "We'd all be talking, all eight of us, and somebody would have this opinion, and somebody would chime in with this thought, and this, that, and the other and we thought we'd nail the subject, and Rihanna would be sitting back and then she'd go, 'Yeah, but the thing is' and she'd lean forward and just slay us all with the wit and kindness and lovingness."

"I just love her so much," the mom of one added. "I really do. Her life is one extended mic drop."

Just another reason to love the Barbadian songstress.