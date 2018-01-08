Why Anne Hathaway Skipped the 2018 Golden Globes

Hollywood descended on the 2018 Golden Globes Sunday night, but there was one notable absence: Anne Hathaway.

The actress, who won a Golden Globe back in 2013, did not walk the red carpet during this year's show. Her reason? She was home sick with an illness. Despite her health, Hathaway still made a point to show support to the stars wearing black for the Time's Up movement for gender equality by wearing black.

Hathaway posted a picture of herself sick and at home while wearing a black dress and throwing up a peace sign. "In Solidarity from my sick bed," she wrote, tagging #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK and #GoldenGlobes.

Sadly, Hathaway was not the only celebrity spending the Golden Globes under the weather.

Olivia Munn also skipped out on the festivities because of the flu but, like Hathaway, that didn't stop her from standing in solidarity with the movement.

"I’m staying home today sick with the flu. But so appreciative of everyone who has rallied around to support. I’ll be watching from home," she tweeted.

People reports that Margot Robbie also has the flu, though she is expected to attend.

We hope they all feel better soon!