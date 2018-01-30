Anna Kournikova Hits the Gym a Month After Giving Birth to Twins

It's been barely one month since Anna Kournikova and her longtime love, Enrique Iglesias, announced the birth of twins, Nicholas and Lucy, and the tennis legend is already back at the gym.

On Monday, 36-year-old Kournikova shared a clip of her impressive post-baby gym routine on Instagram. The video shows the new mom focused intently on a round of glute kickback exercises while her German shepherd, Max, calmly chews a toy at her feet. “#monday #backatit,” she captioned the 'gram alongside a flexed bicep emoji.

Nicholas and Lucy, the couple's first children, were reportedly born on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Miami. Dressed in snug black workout clothes and with her signature blonde ponytail in full effect, it's hard to believe the Russian beauty gave birth less than two months ago.

“It was a perfectly normal pregnancy, she didn’t have to do mandatory bed rest at any time," Iglesias's mother, Isabel Preysler, recently told Hola magazine of Kournikova's decidedly clandestine pregnancy. "Anna hasn’t had to hide. She has a very simple and homey life."

Get it, mama!