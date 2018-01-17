Anna Kendrick Was Mistaken for Anna Kournikova, and She Has a Few Questions

Being mistaken for Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova is hardly the worst thing in the world, but when it happened to Anna Kendrick recently, the Pitch Perfect actress was left with a few hilarious (and completely valid) questions.

It all started when Kendrick came across an article that mistakenly paired a photo of herself with a story about the recent birth of Kournikova's twins with her longtime love, Latin heartthrob Enrique Iglesias.

"Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I've slept with Enrique Iglesias please and thank you," Kendrick, 32, wrote alongside a screenshot of the incorrect headline on Twitter. Totally fair question, Anna!

A few minutes later she followed up with a very funny theory. "I realize the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she's a tall blonde athlete and I'm - oh, oh - do they think I'm the baby?"

That settles it then!