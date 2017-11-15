Anna Faris and Her Hot New Boyfriend Are Already Taking Romantic Trips Together

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their decision to legally separate after eight years of marriage back in August, and Faris has managed to move forward while keeping her friendship with Pratt in tact (talk about ex goals!).

The actress has a new boyfriend named Michael Barrett, and things appear to be getting more serious for the pair.

People confirmed that the two started dating two months after Faris's split from Pratt. Barrett is a cinematographer, and the pair met after working together on the movie Overboard. Now it looks like they are taking their relationship to the next level by taking romantic trips together.

The couple was spotted in Venice, Italy riding a water taxi while exploring the city, and they already look very comfortable together.

Splash News

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told People when Faris and Barrett's relationship was confirmed earlier this year. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

We're wishing them all the best.