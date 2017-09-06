Anna Faris Says Releasing Her Intimate Memoir About Chris Pratt Is Scary

The release date for Anna Faris's book, Unqualified, is quickly approaching, and the actress admits that she's starting to get the pre-publishing jitters. While most authors can probably relate, much of her nerves stem from the intimate details and anecdotes she reveals about her relationship with soon-to-be ex-husband, Chris Pratt, in the book.

“I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate,” Faris said in an episode of her recent podcast. “I’m excited. When I first got the book deal I thought, ‘Oh, what a great adventure.’ Now that it’s getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary.”

“It’s just my experiences. It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. Basically how I haven’t felt comfortable in my own skin," she continued.

If you're so inclined to purchase the book, which she very much hopes that you do, don't be surprised if she flees the country. “I would love it so much if you picked up my book. But please know, I am so scared. I feel like leaving the country for a while. I’m breaking into a sweat as we talk about it,” she said.

While she may not want to talk about, we expect a lot of people to be dissecting her comic memoir, especially as she goes into the details about how she and Pratt fell in love, her life in Hollywood, and her son Jack.

Pre-order Faris's book, Unqualified, before it's released on October 24 ($15; amazon.com)