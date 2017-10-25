Anna Faris Says She Doesn’t Believe in Closure After Split from Chris Pratt

If you weren’t still reeling from the news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split, this will break your heart all over again. The actress, who is promoting her new book Unqualified, says that she doesn’t exactly believe in the concept of closure.

“We talk a lot about the idea of closure, which is something that I don’t believe in because I think that it’s important to accept the idea that your heartbreak is an important thing that helps you be more human,” Faris said at the first stop on her book tour Tuesday, according to People.

Fred Duval

The actress has been getting real about her relationship and heartbreak both while promoting her new book and in her ongoing podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. In the new memoir, Faris addresses the rumors that Pratt had an affair with his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

“I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just fake rumors, was making me feel insecure,” she wrote.

“Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong. She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you—even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool. But that’s something I have had to learn to handle in stride.”

Our hearts are breaking for these two.