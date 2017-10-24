Anna Faris Gushing Over Chris Pratt in New Memoir Will Break Your Heart All Over Again

When Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage in August, the Internet collectively mourned the death of love in Hollywood. To add insult to injury, Faris's memoir, Unqualified, out today from Dutton, not only features a foreword by her ex—it's chock-full of gushy quotes about him, plus loads of love and relationship advice for how to make a marriage work. Here, we rounded up the 10 sweetest sentiments from the actress's new book. Get out the Kleenex.

She dedicated the book to Pratt.

1. "To Chris. Your wisdom and strength have made me a better person."

She consistently comments on his good qualities.

2. "When I met Chris, the most striking thing about him was that he knew how to be happy and he knew how to make the best out of a bad day."

Pratt was a doting husband and father-to-be when she went into premature labor.

3. "He decorated my room with posters and photos and he came to the hospital every night after work with desserts for me and, sometimes, a six-pack of beer for himself, and he'd just sit with me and hold my hand or crawl into my bed."

She's in complete awe of his acting skills.

4. "I was taken by your talent immediately, because I'd never worked with anyone as good as you."

Pratt is the consummate romantic.

5. "Chris wrote me poems and sent me letters from wherever he was in the world, on hotel stationary."

He has an artistic side, too.

6. "About a year and a half ago, he drew a picture of himself on our bathroom mirror with a love note, and the picture looked remarkably like him.

He never shied away from sweet gestures.

7. "Every Friday before Mom tapings, Chris sent me a giant bouquet of flowers at the studio."

She's thankful for Pratt's love.

8. "Chris, thank you for an impossible amount of support and love."

She still loves him as a person.

9. "Thank you for being just about the best person I know."

There are not enough words to express their love.

10. "I wish we had more words for love."