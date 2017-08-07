Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Are Legally Separating

As if Mondays aren't already enough of a challenge, some recent sad news will make the day even more difficult. People confirms that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, one of Hollywood’s funniest couples, are legally separating after eight years of marriage. On Sunday, the duo made the shocking announcement on social media.

Pratt took to his Facebook page to share a joint statement from the couple with his fans, writing, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

He continued: “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris posted a nearly identical message moments after the actor on Twitter.

The news comes after the pair, who tied the knot in Bali in 2009, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last month. The twosome got engaged a year following their initial meeting while filming Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. Three years into their marriage, Faris gave birth to the couple’s son, Jack, who turns five this month.

In December, Faris opened up about the struggles she experienced with having her relationship in the spotlight amid cheating rumors. On her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the actress told Isla Fisher that despite feeling secure in her marriage, she still battled with self doubt.

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable,” she said.

Though Pratt and Faris collectively broke our hearts with the announcement of their split, we wish them both nothing but happiness as they move forward!