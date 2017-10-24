Anna Faris Gets Real About Rumors That Ex Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence Had an Affair

Anna Faris has been extremely candid about her relationship with Chris Pratt since the couple announced their divorce earlier this year, and that openness doesn't exclude discussing painful gossip. Unsubstantiated rumors of romance surrounded Pratt and his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence last year, prior to Pratt and Faris's split, and Faris is the first to admit that this didn't feel great to hear.

"Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, 'Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,'" Faris writes in her new memoir Unqualified, out today. ‘There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.’ I didn’t think it would bother me. I’ve been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard.”

The Lawrence rumors were a little different though. Faris previously talked about feeling "incredibly insecure" after rampant rumors of Pratt cheating on her with the actress spread. And on the pages of her new book, she addresses the J.Law-specific gossip directly.

“I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure,” Faris wrote. “Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong. She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you—even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool. But that's something I have had to learn to handle in stride.”