Anna Faris Reveals How She Dealt With Jealousy Amid Rumors That Ex Chris Pratt Cheated With Jennifer Lawrence

Just months after Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they are divorcing, Faris is breaking her silence about the rumors that Pratt cheated with Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

"Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, 'Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them. There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this,' " Faris writes in her candid, new memoir Unqualified, published earlier this week. "I didn’t think it would bother me. I’ve been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard.”

Faris writes that while the gossip was all lies, her jealousy was real and admits that the headlines made her "incredibly insecure."

So how did Faris deal with her husband getting close to the actress she calls "one of the most beautiful and charming women in the world?"

"I have a strategy to deal with jealousy," Faris writes, describing the policy she has followed since the pair's early days together. "If I feel twinges of it, whether it was toward Chris's smokin' hot costars, or actors whose careers are more successful than mine, I try hard to befriend them and compliment and love them. Not in a fake, frenemy way, but for real. Because 95 percent of the time it's hard to have jealous or catty feelings toward someone you really like."

Her plan backfired when Pratt took a page out of her book, though. Pratt became jealous when Faris filmed What's Your Number? with Chris Evans, so he decided to befriend Faris's hot co-star. "They were so enamored of each other that I still ended up being the jealous one clamoring for attention. Hey, guys! Look at me!"

Unfortunately, while Pratt was filming Passengers, befriending J.Law wasn't quite enough to quash the insecurities that the headlines instilled in Faris. "I wasn't reading the tabloids or seeking the rumors out—people were telling me abut them. I couldn't block them out, either." she writes. “Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong. She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you—even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool. But that's something I have had to learn to handle in stride.”