How Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Are Raising Their Son Since Filing for Divorce

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s top priority? Their 5-year-old son Jack.

The much-loved couple announced their split in August of 2017, and Pratt officially filed for divorce from Faris in December. But how has their relationship changed since the pair parted ways? According to E! News, the main focus is their son, for whom they’re seeking joint custody.

“He’s surrounded by so much love,” Faris told E! about her little boy. “We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is.” The proud mom said they “try to discipline when he’s being a little bit naughty,” but knows how to make sure they’re raising him well: “I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of.”

She added that it’s the little things that count. “I think it’s those small moments in life, when your kid says something funny or like for me, I love what I do so I get a kick out of feeling like I nailed a joke well. And family and friends!” she said.

Both Faris and Pratt put the well-being of Jack at the forefront when they announced their separation on Facebook. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

We’re glad to know Jack is doing well.