Anna Faris Goes House Hunting with New Man Michael Barrett After Filing for Divorce from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and her ex Chris Pratt officially filed for divorce on Friday, which is another step forward in the process of their split, but Faris's weekend didn't end there.

She and cinematographer Michael Barrett, who've reportedly been dating since early this fall, went house hunting together on Sunday while wearing matching hats and glasses. Faris was looking for new properties in Los Angeles, and Barrett was there to help her out.

EVGA/CPR/BACKGRID

"They looked at a few modern contemporary houses in Venice in the $3 to 4 million range," a source told E! News. "Anna was holding the flyers from the different houses and reading over the details. They were holding hands and seem very happy together."

The couple wore matching brown hats with white patches, sunglasses, jeans, and neutral colored shirts as they searched.

Shortly after Pratt filed divorce papers, Faris filed her response. The former couple is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Jack. People reports that Faris is also asking for the right to receive child support.

RELATED: Anna Faris Gets Real About Rumors That Ex Chris Pratt and J.Law Had an Affair

After Pratt and Faris's split over the summer, Faris began dating Barrett after meeting him on set of the movie Overboard.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told People at the time. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

Since then, the couple has visited Italy together, and now they're house hunting. We wish them the best.