Happy 41st Birthday, Anna Faris! Gush Over 12 of Her Sweetest Family Moments

Happy birthday to one of the funniest ladies in Hollywood, Anna Faris! The Mom actress is turning 41 today and instead of honoring her comedic chops, we're celebrating her big day with a look at some of her sweetest family moments on social media.
Faris and her former husband, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, announced their separation earlier this year, but they're still amicably co-parenting their adorable 5-year-old son Jack. The former couple welcomed their first son, Jack, in 2012, and while both Faris and Pratt are selective about how much their 5-year-old appears on social media, it's enough to satisfy our sweet tooth for adorableness.
In honor of Faris's 41th birthday, take a look at her TK sweetest family moments with Jack.
Today is World Prematurity Day. Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under 5 worldwide. About 15 million babies are born too soon every year. Nearly 1 million of these babies die within the first month of life. Support #WorldPrematurityDay and join the millions of volunteers who support #MarchofDimes. http://bit.ly/1Flytkc
Train museum! For the 120th time!!! pic.twitter.com/IRuFCXJFVh— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) July 25, 2015
You can tell by our faces that I've been trying to take this felfie for a while #hatwearinfamily pic.twitter.com/MPjzvBLHeS— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 12, 2015
#HappyThankgiving #12thMan pic.twitter.com/38cKDKXhaX— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 28, 2014