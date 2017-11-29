Happy 41st Birthday, Anna Faris! Gush Over 12 of Her Sweetest Family Moments

Happy birthday to one of the funniest ladies in Hollywood, Anna Faris! The Mom actress is turning 41 today and instead of honoring her comedic chops, we're celebrating her big day with a look at some of her sweetest family moments on social media.

Faris and her former husband, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, announced their separation earlier this year, but they're still amicably co-parenting their adorable 5-year-old son Jack. The former couple welcomed their first son, Jack, in 2012, and while both Faris and Pratt are selective about how much their 5-year-old appears on social media, it's enough to satisfy our sweet tooth for adorableness.

Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images

In honor of Faris's 41th birthday, take a look at her TK sweetest family moments with Jack.

I mean-I can't help it-scrolling through old photos and came across this- I want to vomit from his cuteness -but then I remember the diapers-and want to vomit all over again A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Arts and crafts with handi wipes-that's a good Hollywood Sunday @prattprattpratt A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

I'm going to miss these moments when jack is a teenager learning to drive. Or sneaking out of the house. Or mad at me pic.twitter.com/lKrn7Uzx2e — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 7, 2017

Ahhhhhhh-my sweet son! Just want to kiss his neck forever pic.twitter.com/KSVgE8DHJi — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 29, 2017

Hey everyone! This is your captain speaking: please sit back and enjoy your flight. No anger issues here. Esp.w/mymom pic.twitter.com/a3g1Hck5C1 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 4, 2017

Jack told me that he could give his sweater a hood. I said "prove it!" So he did. And everyone was happy. pic.twitter.com/bnMNQOkAl4 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 27, 2017

Today is World Prematurity Day. Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under 5 worldwide. About 15 million babies are born too soon every year. Nearly 1 million of these babies die within the first month of life. Support #WorldPrematurityDay and join the millions of volunteers who support #MarchofDimes. http://bit.ly/1Flytkc A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 17, 2015 at 3:59pm PST

On the way to the airport- things looks like they might be smoother than they are A photo posted by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Sep 28, 2015 at 10:05pm PDT

Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing. #CanIGetAHashtag Proverbs 22:6 A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 17, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT

Train museum! For the 120th time!!! pic.twitter.com/IRuFCXJFVh — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) July 25, 2015