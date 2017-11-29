Happy 41st Birthday, Anna Faris! Gush Over 12 of Her Sweetest Family Moments

Josephine Cusumano
Nov 29, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Happy birthday to one of the funniest ladies in Hollywood, Anna Faris! The Mom actress is turning 41 today and instead of honoring her comedic chops, we're celebrating her big day with a look at some of her sweetest family moments on social media.

Faris and her former husband, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, announced their separation earlier this year, but they're still amicably co-parenting their adorable 5-year-old son Jack. The former couple welcomed their first son, Jack, in 2012, and while both Faris and Pratt are selective about how much their 5-year-old appears on social media, it's enough to satisfy our sweet tooth for adorableness.

Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images

In honor of Faris's 41th birthday, take a look at her TK sweetest family moments with Jack.

Arts and crafts with handi wipes-that's a good Hollywood Sunday @prattprattpratt

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

On the way to the airport- things looks like they might be smoother than they are

A photo posted by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing. #CanIGetAHashtag Proverbs 22:6

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

