Ann Curry Had This to Say About Matt Lauer’s Firing from the Today Show

Like Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Ann Curry is still trying to wrap her mind around Matt Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct.

After NBC announced Wednesday that the longtime anchor had been fired, Curry declined to comment specifically about it during an interview with People. “I’m still really processing it.” The former Today co-host did share her thoughts on what his firing—and so many other revelations since the Harvey Weinstein allegations were brought to light—mean for women.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” the TV vet said. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves.”

The We’ll Meet Again host and executive producer also praised the women who have told their stories. “I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record,” she continued. “Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear. This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop.”

“This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves.”

Following Lauer's termination, some viewers hit social media to express their support for her.

Curry left the show in 2012, after she was reportedly forced out due to tensions with Lauer. “This is not how I expected to leave this couch after 15 years,” she tearfully announced during her final show. “For all of you who saw me as a groundbreaker, I’m sorry I couldn’t carry the ball over the finish line. But man, I did try.”