Angelina Jolie's Cape Coat Adds So Much Drama to Her Winter-White Paris Look

Angelina Jolie doesn’t let antiquated style rules dictate her wardrobe. The mom of six boldly wore white after Labor Day on an outing in Paris, and we’re celebrating her confidence—and her outfit’s utter lack of wrinkles.

Jolie stepped out on Tuesday in the City of Light for a visit to the Guerlain store on the Champs-Elysées. For the shopping trip, she opted for a business-casual ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Jolie looked radiant in a white mid-length sheath dress with peplum detailing around the waist. She paired the dress with a cozy gray cape, tan top-handle purse, and matching pointed-toe stilettos (shop similar here). Oversize black sunglasses, stud earrings, a bold red lip, and a matching manicure completed her look.

The Hollywood icon also met with France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, who looked equally polished in a light gray suit and white button-up shirt.

Abaca/Sipa USA

The actress and activist had quite the busy day. Hours earlier, she stepped out in all black with all six of her kids for a visit to the Louvre.

The outing comes just after Jolie visit a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara. There, she gave a passionate speech for peace in Syria.

Activism looks good on her.