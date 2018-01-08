Angelina Jolie Brought Her 14-Year-Old Son Pax as Her Golden Globes Date

The reigning queen of the little black dress, Angelina Jolie, arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday with her son Pax Jolie-Pitt.

The Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, who directed the Golden Globe–nominated foreign film First They Killed My Father, twinned with her son in the progressive color of the moment: black.

Jolie wore her dark strands in a sleek updo, loose face-framing strands at her crown. She complemented the 'do with a pair of silver drop earrings.

The always-classic red carpet legend donned a black column gown with bold, sheer bell sleeves with fur trim.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Pax, 14, looked dapper by Mom’s side in a black velvet suit and a “Time’s Up” pin.

We can’t say who’s prouder—Angelina of her impressive teen, or Pax of his glamorous and forward-thinking mom.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Good luck tonight, you two!