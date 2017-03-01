Angelina Jolie Strips Down in Guerlain's Dreamy New Fragrance Campaign

Here's your daily reminder that Angelina Jolie is completely stunning.

French beauty brand Guerlain shared an image today from their new Mon Guerlain fragrance campaign featuring the star, and she looks more gorgeous than ever. "Guerlain's new fragrance has been created for an extraordinary, sincere and authentic woman. Meet Angelina Jolie, the new icon of Guerlain Perfumer," the caption read.

But the striking black-and-white image isn't what really had us talking. A few days ago, the label shared a video on Twitter titled "Notes of a Woman" that stars the actress and features her stripping down in a picturesque mansion before dancing through a vineyard, rehearsing lines, and getting dressed up for an event. She then spritzes on her Mon Guerlain perfume and makes her way down a winding staircase wearing a beautiful black dress. Gorgeous.

In typical Jolie style, the star plans to donate her entire salary from the Guerlain project to one of her own charities.

The Mon Guerlain fragrance is available now for $66 on sephora.com.