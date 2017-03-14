Professor Angelina Jolie Gives Her First Lecture at LSE on a Very Empowering Subject

Say hello to Professor Angelina Jolie.

The actress and human rights activist gave a lecture at the London School of Economics on Tuesday morning inside the Centre for Women, Peace, and Security, where she spoke about women’s rights as they relate to refugee camps. In addition to discussing how displacement and statelessness makes women and girls vulnerable to sexual violence and other crimes, the class also touched on how governments are beginning to intervene.

ANDREW PARSONS/I-IMAGES

"Angelina Jolie spoke to a class of students taking the postgraduate course 'Women, Peace and Security,' as part of her role as visiting professor in practice in the Centre for Women, Peace, and Security," a spokesperson for LSE told People. "Miss Jolie spoke about her experience and what has motivated her work as UNHCR special envoy and as co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, and took questions from the class."

When Angelina Jolie is the guest lecturer at LSE pic.twitter.com/oaCBsguor9 — Lina - سيرين (@Lina_Serene) March 14, 2017

In 2012, Jolie co-founded the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative—which aims to increase international prosecutions for sexual violence and support countries in preventing and responding to the global issue—with then-British Foreign Minister William Hague, and the pair later opened the Centre for Women, Peace, and Security in 2015.

RELATED: Watch Angelina Jolie Discuss Her Kids’ Strange Tastes and Her Family’s Health

The 41-year-old is set to return to the school as a visiting professor this September, where she will teach a 9-month long master's course on the same subject.