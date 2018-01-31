Angelina Jolie Looks Business Chic in Head-to-Toe Black for Visit to NATO Headquarters

Angelina Jolie's whirlwind European tour continues. After a day spent shopping and visiting with France's First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris, Wednesday morning found the busy multi-hyphenate in Brussels for a visit to NATO headquarters.

In her role as co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, Jolie met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss ways to prevent sexual violence against women in areas of conflict around the world. Dressed in a black off-the-shoulder sheath dress, a matching capelet, and classic pumps (also black), the UN Special Envoy also received briefings from NATO’s gender advisers in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Welcoming Jolie, 42, Stoltenberg praised her “strong voice” and “great leadership for empowering women and the fight against sexual violence.”

In December, Jolie and Stoltenberg united for an op-ed published in The Guardian, outlining the importance of protecting women and families in war zones, where violence against them is used as a particularly insidious and damaging military tactic.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty

"It is humanity’s shame that violence against women, whether in peaceful societies or during times of war, has been universally regarded as a lesser crime," the Oscar-winning actress wrote. "There is finally hope that we can change this. We owe it to ourselves—men and women alike—and to future generations."

Keep up the good work, Angie!