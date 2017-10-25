Let Angelina Jolie Teach You How to Layer for Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

Angelina Jolie knows just how to dress for each and every occasion, and this week she’s tackling the problem of tricky transitional weather. The actress stepped out on Monday in Los Angeles in a long, cozy sweater coat that’s the perfect layering piece.

Jolie’s knee-length gray sweater featured wide sleeves and a belt at the waist that defined her middle to create a flattering silhouette. She wore it over a black lace tank top, matching wide-leg pants, and pointed-toe shoes. A structured Michael Kors Collection satchel and mirrored round sunglasses completed her put-together look as the working mom dropped off her daughter Vivienne at karate practice.

enigmaphoto/Splash News

To recreate the look, Jolie-style, chose a long belted sweater coat, like this Lovers + Friends cardigan ($198; nordstrom.com). Layer it over monochromatic basics, like a black Halogen tank ($49; nordstrom.com) and matching pants to keep the look clean and elegant. Structured accessories complete the look.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie's Daughters Are the Best Red Carpet Dates

From now on, we’ll be looking to Jolie for all of our errand-running outfit inspiration, especially in this hard-to-dress-for weather.

Keep the ideas coming, Angelina!