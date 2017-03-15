Angelina Jolie Visits Buckingham Palace and Goes Book Shopping with Her Kids

Angelina Jolie and her kids are enjoying the sites across the pond.

After giving a lecture on women's rights at the Centre for Women, Peace, and Security inside the London School of Economics yesterday morning, the famous mother of six took her oldest on a tour of Buckingham Palace. The actress and her 15-year-old son Maddox enjoyed a private tour of several of the state rooms on the laid-back visit, which didn’t include meetings with any members of the royal family.

The day before, Jolie was spotted treating four of her children to a shopping spree at a local bookstore in the city, where other patrons noted that the group was very polite. 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, 8-year-old Vivienne, and one of her boys were along for the outing, where the group reportedly picked up about 30 books, including several coloring books, a Harry Potter book, and a few Easter-themed activity books.

"She was talking to the girl at the counter about how she loves to get her kids to enjoy books and loves London, as there are so many good book stores," an onlooker told People of Jolie. "She also thanked me for being considerate and sweet for letting her kid have the last copy of the Deathly Hallows. It was in my hand at the time, but I let him have it. She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me 'Sir.' Nice people."

London can expect to see plenty more of the family in the coming months—the 41-year-old is set to return to the area to act as a visiting professor at LSE this September, where she will teach a 9-month long master's course.