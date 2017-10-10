Angelina Jolie Says That Her Six Kids All Look Up to Jane Goodall  

Angelina Jolie may be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood's, but she's always on hand to support her friends. On Monday night, Jolie stepped out for the premiere of Jane Goodall's new documentary Jane in Los Angeles, and she looked as chic as ever in a wool gray coat.

"I am so happy to be here to support my friend, and the cause that she has given her whole adult life to—helping us understand nature and our place in it,” Jolie told People. “And now calling on us all to really grasp that we don’t have unlimited time to save wildlife and the environment. When someone with all Jane’s wealth of experience and knowledge and wisdom tells us that, we really have to take notice.”

Jole went on to mention that her six children all admire the ground-breaking environmentalist. “My children look up to Jane not only as someone who has lived an amazing, brave, adventurous life but as an example of a person fighting for all she believes in,” she said. “She is a reminder that the greatest voices are not always those who always shout the loudest, but those who are committed and consistent and dedicated over so many years.”

Earlier today, Jolie addressed the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, revealing that she once had an encounter with the producer as well. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she said in an email to the New York Times. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”