Angelina Jolie Is the Epitome of Glam on Night Out With Kids in N.Y.C.

The cold weather won't stop Angelina Jolie from shining! Last night, the 42-year-old actress attended the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards in N.Y.C., and although the temperature was near-freezing, she was still red-carpet ready in a strapless black gown.

Jolie attended the event with four of her children: 14-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old Knox, all of whom were dressed to the nines. To be honest, we wish all our family outings were this glamorous.

Jolie arrived at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in a floor-length strapless black gown featuring a white train, which was carried by an assistant. She wore long black gloves to fend off the cold (and because, fashion) and rocked winged eyeliner for a dramatic makeup look as she entered the event, pausing to sign a few autographs along the way.

Upon receiving the association's Global Citizen of the Year award, Jolie took to the podium to give a touching speech, advocating for the rights of people all around the world. Watch a snippet of her speech below:

Jolie is an avid humanitarian, and we can't think of anyone better to receive this award. And how sweet that her kids came out to support her! They really are a tight-knit bunch.