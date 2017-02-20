Angelina Jolie Speaks Out About Split from Brad Pitt: "We Will Always Be a Family"

Angelina Jolie is officially breaking her silence on her highly-publicized split from estranged husband Brad Pitt since filing for divorce in September 2016.

The actress, who spoke about the "difficult" decision in an interview with the BBC on Sunday while promoting her documentary First They Killed My Father, became visibly emotional when she was asked how she was coping with the split.

"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," the 41-year-old director responded. "We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

The mom-of-six admitted that she was still establishing a rhythm. "Many, many people find themselves in this situation," she continued. "My whole, my family ... we've all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children... and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family."

At the moment, the humanitarian is focused on taking each day at a time with her kids, "trying to figure out who's going to get [the] dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth."

First They Killed My Father will be released on Netflix later this year.