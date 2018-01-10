Angelina Jolie Brings Daughters Shiloh and Zahara as Her Dates to N.Y.C. Awards Gala 

It was a girls' night out for Angelina Jolie and her two oldest daughters, Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11. The ladies hit the red carpet for the National Board of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C. along with Loung Ung.

Like the Golden Globes, the fashion theme of the night for Jolie was black. The actress, who was on hand to accept the NBR Freedom of Expression Award for directing foreign language film First They Killed My Father, chose a floor-length gown that featured a sheer overlay.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, her daughters both wore suits. Shiloh donned a classic two-piece look for the occasion, but her major accessory of the night was a coordinating black sling — the 11-year-old hurt herself while snowboarding. Her older sister Zahara mixed up her suit by choosing a navy blue jacket.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

It looks like Jolie is making awards season a family affair this year. On Sunday, she brought her 14-year-old son Pax as her date to the Golden Globes.

We can't wait to see which of her kids she'll bring next!