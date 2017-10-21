Angelina Jolie's Daughters Are the Best Red Carpet Dates

The Jolie women had a fashionable girls' night out on Friday. Angelina Jolie, who produced the new animated movie The Breadwinner, brought her two daughters along to the film's premiere, and the three ladies looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet.

The Breadwinner is an animated drama based on the best-selling book by Deborah Ellis, and Jolie played a big part in bringing the story to life. It's no surprise that the actress's daughters, 12-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh, wanted to be there to celebrate the film's release!

For the premiere, the 42-year-old Maleficent star wore a simple white dress with nude heels, accessorized with a whimsical silver broach. Her brown hair was styled naturally around her shoulders, and she opted for a striking pink lip. Next to her mom, Zahara looked lovely in a floor-length sheer black dress and her hair pulled back. Shiloh matched her sister in an all-black suit, complete with a traditional vest.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

We love seeing how happy Jolie is with her children—they've grown up into beautiful young women!