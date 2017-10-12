Angelina Jolie Wore a Cozy Oversize Cape to the Movies

Angelina Jolie’s red carpet style is known as daring and sexy, but on Wednesday, the 42-year-old managed to throw comfort into the mix.

The mother of six headed to L.A.’s Pacific Design Center for the premiere of Faces Places, where she supported directors Agnès Varda and JR and must have bumped into Jennifer Lawrence, who arrived at the event in a wedding gown.

For the premiere, Jolie kept it traditional with a little black dress and her signature bold red lip. However, she covered the piece up with a floor-grazing, billowy beige cape that doubled as a blanket. The casual garment would've been perfect for a night at home, too, and honestly is just what we’d like to wear next time we head to the theater.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This was the first public outing Jolie has made since revealing she was one of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment victims.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she said in an email to the New York Times. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”