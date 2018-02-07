Angelina Jolie Can’t Stop Wearing This Versatile Accessory—Here’s How to Get the Look

Angelina Jolie has a new favorite accessory and, luckily for us, it’s super easy to recreate the look. The mom of six stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a breezy cape coat for the second time in the last few days, and we’re totally into her low-key look.

Jolie wore a cream slip dress that draped down to her ankles with a small V-neckline, pairing the breezy sheath with a gray cape coat with fringe detailing at the hem (shop similar here and here). The mom of six paired her look with tan pumps, delicate gold bracelets, and oversize black sunglasses. She wore minimal makeup for the outing and sipped on a Diet Coke. See more of her best street style looks in our gallery.

Coleman-Rayner

This isn’t the first time Jolie has used a gray cape to add drama to her look. While stepping out in Paris last week, the actress paired a similar shawl coat (shop similar here) with a pristine white sheath dress with peplum detailing, looking radiant for a meeting with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Looks like this is on its way to becoming Jolie’s new signature look.