Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Plotted to Trap Ugandan Warlord Joseph Kony with Dinner Date

Go ahead and file this one under things-we-never-saw-coming.

According to a report published in The Sunday Times over the weekend, Hollywood A-lister, mother of six, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie dabbles in international intrigue both on and off the big screen. Emails obtained by French website Mediapart reportedly show that the American actress once offered to help authorities capture African warlord Joseph Kony by inviting him to dinner.

In leaked International Criminal Court emails, former ICC chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo asked Jolie to take part in a plan to lure Kony out of hiding. "Forget other celebrities, she is the one," Moreno Ocampo reportedly wrote via email. "She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also." The Brad he's referring to is none other than Brad Pitt, Jolie's husband at the time. Seriously.

"Brad is being supportive," she replied. "Let's discuss logistics. Much love Xxx."

Kony, the former leader of the Ugandan guerrilla group LRA, was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in 2005. He has evaded capture ever since. Unfortunately, the unlikely team's plans never came to fruition, though Moreno Ocampo could still pursue his calling as a Hollywood screenwriter.

You'll get him next time, Angie!