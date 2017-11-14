Angelina Jolie’s Work-Casual Look Is One Kate Middleton Would Wear

Angelina Jolie’s style was once best known as sexy and daring. Remember the high-slit Atelier Versace dress she wore to the 2012 Oscars? That’s some va-va-voom, friends.

Now, however, the 42-year-old actress, director, and mother is choosing to take a boardroom-ready approach to her fashion. That’s what she delivered on Sunday in L.A., where she stepped out looking like someone who could rule a company in a black tailored blazer with a matching A-line skirt, nude Tamara Mellon pumps, and Valentino’s Demilune rock-studded handbag ($3,845; neimanmarcus.com).

BACKGRID

It’s a fabulous look for Jolie indeed, and we couldn’t help but notice a slight resemblance to Kate Middleton's tailored style.

Pause, let that sink in, and take another look at the photo.

Her poise is perfectly elegant, and Jolie even managed to achieve the same exact voluminous ‘do the Duchess always puts forward.

Kate rarely wears black, but when she does, her looks could pass for Jolie’s fall outfit. See?

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

And see?

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Perhaps Jolie is a major fan of the royal family? It wouldn’t be shocking, considering she’s Hollywood royalty herself.