Angelina Jolie Wins the Red Carpet With a Little Help from Her Daughters

We've been seeing a lot of Angelina Jolie's children lately, and we're loving it!

Last night, the 42-year-old actress brought 13-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh to the 2018 Annie Awards, and the red carpet at the event was a truly glam family affair.

Zahara and Shiloh have accompanied their mom to several events in the past few months, including the National Board of Review Awards Gala and a visit to a Zaatari refugee camp. At this rate, they're going to be pros at public appearances before they can even drive!

For the Annie Awards in L.A., Zahara donned black pants and a long-sleeved black blouse with lace details, while her sister wore a sharp black suit and white dress shirt. On the red carpet, the two budding stars flanked their glamorous mother, who wore a silver Atelier Versace gown. The stunning sleeveless dress had a ruched top and put Jolie's arm tattoos on display. She pulled the look together with dramatic eye makeup and a bold red lip.

David Livingston/Getty Images

We're betting the three ladies had a great night, as Jolie took home the award for Best Animated Feature – Independent for her movie The Breadwinner, which she co-produced. Well deserved, if we do say so ourselves!