Angelina Jolie Dresses Like a Posh Angel to Go Shopping with Her Kids
May 19, 2017 @ 12:15 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Angelina Jolie has found your perfect Memorial Day Weekend look. The mom-of-six was spotted shopping in L.A. on Thursday looking like a real-life angel in an all-white ensemble.

Jolie, who was out with daughter Zahara and son Pax, shopping in stores like Ron Herman and Fred Segal, dressed for the occasion in a white midi dress with a defined waist and light pleats down the skirt. She paired the look with a matching duster coat and a pair of scalloped Chloé flats ($495; nordstrom.com)—perfect for running errands with her kids. Jolie’s amber-tone aviator shades, stud earrings, and breezy blowout completed the warm-weather look.

Earlier this week, her ex Brad Pitt opened up about how he’s doing post-divorce, noting that he’s “keeping the ship afloat.”

“Kids are everything,” he told the Associated Press. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

Seems like both Mom and Dad have the same mentality when it comes to family.

