What Andrew Garfield Has to Say About Kissing Ryan Reynolds

Days after Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds got intimate by locking lips at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, the Hacksaw Ridge star opened up about #KissGate and the thoughts that ran through his head leading up to the steamy moment.

The actor, who sat down with Late Show host Stephen Colbert for Tuesday's episode, explained that he was offering solace of sorts to the Deadpool star after he lost out on the best actor in a musical or comedy award to La La Land's Ryan Gosling.

"I just wanted Ryan [Reynolds] to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost," the Amazing Spider-Man alum explained. "I just wanted him to know that it doesn't matter [if you win or lose], it's how you play the game. He showed up, he gave his all, it doesn't change anything in my heart."

And to prove just how good his smooching skills are, the 33-year-old leaned over and kissed the host not once, but two times.

hear the actor talk about his physical transformation for the Martin Scorsese drama Silence, which opens in theaters Friday.