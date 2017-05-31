You Need to See Andrew Garfield Lip-Sync Whitney Houston at a Drag Show

Remember earlier this month when the Internet lost it over Tom Holland’s incredible performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle? Well, it turns out he’s not the only Spider-Man who can don a wig and nail some serious choreography.

Andrew Garfield surprised the audience at a London drag show on Tuesday night by jumping on stage in a curly wig and delighting us all with a lip-sync performance of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” The superhero even defied gravity, casually doing a back handspring on stage.

VIDEO: What Andrew Garfield Has to Say About Kissing Ryan Reynolds

Garfield happened to be on hand for the London tour stop of Werq the World, which featured members of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Judge Michelle Visage shared a sweet Instagram with the actor, writing, “I am SO proud of you for not just lip-syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no lss, but opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”

RELATED: Tom Holland Dances Just Like Rihanna on Lip Sync Battle

Our Spidey senses are tingling.