You Need to See Andrew Garfield Lip-Sync Whitney Houston at a Drag Show

by: Olivia Bahou
May 31, 2017 @ 12:15 PM

Remember earlier this month when the Internet lost it over Tom Holland’s incredible performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle? Well, it turns out he’s not the only Spider-Man who can don a wig and nail some serious choreography.

Andrew Garfield surprised the audience at a London drag show on Tuesday night by jumping on stage in a curly wig and delighting us all with a lip-sync performance of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” The superhero even defied gravity, casually doing a back handspring on stage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUu_5TdAHpd/

Garfield happened to be on hand for the London tour stop of Werq the World, which featured members of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Judge Michelle Visage shared a sweet Instagram with the actor, writing, “I am SO proud of you for not just lip-syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no lss, but opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUvMGuwDbsK/

Our Spidey senses are tingling.

