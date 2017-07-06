Andrew Garfield Says He Is a Gay Man "Without the Physical Act"

Andrew Garfield recently dished on his new role as a gay man in Tony Kushner's play Angels in America.

Speaking at a panel this week about the 1993 show, which is based on the AIDS crisis, the Spider-Man alum expressed his concerns about doing the role justice, according to the Gay Times.

"It's the most costly thing on the body and on the soul we've ever done personally. I don't think it can get better than this in terms of everything," the actor said about playing the character of Prior Walter, a New York man struggling with AIDS. "Communion with the audience—us all going through the same things together and how prevalent and how necessary it is to tell this story right now. "

Garfield also admitted that he prepped for the role by watching past episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series," he said to Out on Wednesday. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that's all."

The star later clarified that he is not gay, although he would be open to "an awakening."

RELATED: You Need to See Andrew Garfield Lip-Sync Whitney Houston at a Drag Show

"As far as I know, I am not a gay man," he explained. "Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well."

"I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role? It was about doing honor, doing justice," he continued.