Every Detail of Amy Schumer's Wedding Dress from Her Marriage to Chef Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony on Feb. 13, and we now have the first photos from her big day. The comedian confirmed reports on Thursday by sharing a gallery of wedding photos with a simple caption: “Yup.”

Schumer looked radiant in a romantic A-line Monique Lhuillier bridal gown with thin straps and floral embellishments. The bride wore her hair back in a low ponytail, with curly tendrils framing her face.

The actress looked so happy in the series of pictures as she gazed into her new husband’s eyes. Schumer and Fischer got married on a lawn overlooking the water in Malibu, Calif., in front of about 80 guests, according to a report. Two pups were even a part of the ceremony.

In the series of photos (click through them in the 'gram above), Schumer also shows off some of her celebrity guests, including her bestie Jennifer Lawrence who planted a kiss on her forehead. If that dress looks familiar, it’s because it’s actually the same Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini frock that she wore to an event back in December. Yup, even celebs re-wear dresses.

According to the 'grams, Schumer had at least two bridesmaids who wore pink V-neck dresses with floral embellishments.

Congratulations, you two!