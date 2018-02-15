Amy Schumer Marries Her New Boyfriend Chris Fischer in a Surprise Wedding

Surprise! Just a few days after Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer went public with their relationship, the comedian and her chef boyfriend have already tied the knot.

According to The Blast, the couple wed in a private ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday (Valentine’s Day) in front of about 80 people, including some major Hollywood stars. Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Spade, and Larry David were all reportedly in attendance, and a comedian officiated the wedding, though we’re not sure which of Schumer’s famous friends did the honors. Schumer and Fischer wrote their own vows and they were "hilarious," according to the report.

The actress confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday, writing "Yup," alongside a gallery of gorgeous photos from her big day. Schumer looked radiant in a white A-line dress with thin straps, and the couple couldn't look more in love.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

The two went public with their relationship at Ellen DeGeneres’s birthday party last weekend. Schumer shared a photo of her kissing her man writing, “Happy Birthday [Ellen] thank you for having us!”

According to People, the couple was first photographed together in November 2017 at dinner in N.Y.C. They were most recently spotted together in New York in January. Schumer has stayed mum about her dating life since splitting from her boyfriend of one year, Ben Hanisch, in May 2017.

RELATED: Amy Schumer’s Boundless Confidence in the I Feel Pretty Trailer May Boost Yours

So who exactly is Schumer’s new husband? Fischer, the author of James Beard Award–winning cookbook The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook ($24; amazon.com), is a chef who operates Beetlebung Farm on Martha’s Vineyard. His restaurant Beach Plum is reportedly a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Shares Her Best Beauty Tips

Congratulations to the happy couple!