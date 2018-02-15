Amy Schumer's Chef Husband Is a Farmer and an Award-Winning Author Too

Breaking Thursday news: Amy Schumer is married! The 36-year-old comedian secretly tied the knot with mystery boyfriend Chris Fischer in Malibu, Calif., this week.

The ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, reportedly boasted a roster of A-list guests including Schumer’s bestie Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jennifer Aniston.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

But the true question remains: Who is Amy Schumer’s new husband? Scroll down below to find out.

He Met Amy Through His Sister

According to E!, Fischer’s sister is Schumer’s assistant—so this is basically a rom-com waiting to happen.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

He’s a Chef—and a Farmer

Fischer runs his family’s farm in Martha’s Vineyard, but prior to taking on the family business, Chris worked as a chef under Mario Batali at N.Y.C.’s Babbo, abroad in London, and ran the restaurant at Beach Plum Inn on Martha’s Vineyard—a favored dining spot of the Obamas.

He’s an Award-Winning Author

In 2015, Fischer released The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, inspired by his family’s Martha’s Vineyard farm. The following year, Fisher’s cookbook was awarded the James Beard Award for American Cooking.

He Looks Like a Combination of Jon Hamm and Sam Rockwell

Wow.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Amy Isn’t His Only Celebrity Pal

In a 2017 Boston Magazine profile, it was revealed that Fischer met Batali, his former boss, through a mutual friend with a pretty major cultural imprint: Jake Gyllenhaal. (Schumer herself also has an interesting history with the actor: She once secretly ate frozen birthday cake out of Gyllenhaal's freezer.)

His Ideal N.Y.C. Date Sounds Like Perfection

In an interview with the aforementioned James Beard Foundation, Chris detailed how he'd spend an evening on the town with a guest: "If I were hosting someone in town for one night I would take them to Mission Chinese," he explained, "and finish the night at Minetta Tavern after walking through SoHo. That’s my idea of a quintessential, modern New York night."