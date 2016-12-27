Amy Schumer's Body-Positive Instagram Is All of Us After the Holidays

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
December 27, 2016 @ 8:30 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Amy Schumer might not fit the mold of a stereotypical lingerie model, but she's too busy counting her blessings to care.

After partaking in this year's holiday festivities and indulgences, she decided that 'tis the season to spread body positivity, one 'gram at a time. During a shopping trip to a lingerie store, the comedian took the opportunity to snap a silly photo in liu of worrying about body image.

"Too blessed to be stressed," the Trainwreck actress wrote alongside a shot of herself posing in front of racks of bras and panties while holding a poster of a lingerie model. The 35-year-old is dressed in a black puffer, gray leggings, an orange beanie, and sunglasses as she peers into the camera.

Too blessed to be stressed

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Schumer has never been one to let the haters get to her, and while we're in recovery mode from our holiday feasting, this is the body positive reminder we all need.

