Amy Schumer's Response to Anne Hathaway's Barbie News Will Crack You Up

Producers of the live-action Barbie movie have reportedly been in talks with Anne Hathaway to portray the title role, and now Amy Schumer has shared her two cents.

Schumer had originally been cast in the part but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. So after the news broke that Hathaway could be stepping into Barbie's shoes the Trainwreck actress has a few things to say.

She posted a photo of herself with a blank stare and retro-inspired readers. "Hathaway smathaway jkjk she's perfect!!" she wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to see it!"

So like us, she's excited about Hathaway possibly playing one of our favorite icons. We wouldn't have expected Schumer to reveal her feelings in any other way.

As you may have guessed, Schumer has no deficit of roles coming her way. Her film She Came to Me with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell is in the works, Thank You for Your Service is coming up, and I Feel Pretty with Emily Ratajkowski and Michelle Williams is currently being filmed.

The woman stays busy! Would it be too much to ask for a future selfie of her with Hathaway though?