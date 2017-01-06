Amy Adams Publicly Declares Her Love for Spanx, Becomes National Hero

Amy Adams is officially our new woman crush. The Arrival star walked the red carpet at the National Board of Review gala on Wednesday night in a show-stopping Marchesa lace dress (above), but if she had it her way, she'd be in something far more low-key.

"Everything would be $5 and comfortable," she joked to Yahoo! Style about her ideal wardrobe. So what's the go-to piece that she's been living in on her rare award season downtime? "I have new magic leggings," she said, revealing that they're made by none other than shapewear brand Spanx.

VIDEO: Amy Adams's Style Transformation

"They're a little shiny but, you know, in the world of leggings, they're not too shiny. And they literally—it's like five pounds gone!"

And if you are into especially "shiny" shapewear, Spanx offers faux leather leggings too:

Slimming and easy to find—honestly, what more could you ask for?

