Ryan Murphy Just Revealed the Title of American Horror Story Season 7

BY: Lara Walsh
July 21, 2017 @ 7:45 AM

After weeks of teasing American Horror Story fans with possible monikers for the franchise's upcoming seventh season, co-creator Ryan Murphy has left us with even more questions after its big reveal.

On Thursday night, at San Diego's Comic-Con International, the producer announced that Cult is the title of the series' newest installment, and that the story is set to take place after the results of the 2016 election. He also took to Twitter to simply say: "AHS: CULT."

https://twitter.com/MrRPMurphy/status/888252781479378946

Murphy previously had us guessing about the new season with multiple teasers on his Instagram account, depicting the nightmare-inducing characters we can expect to see this fall.

One particular post in May seems to suggest that Twisty the Clown from Freak Show will make an appearance, as well as a terrifying elephant and horned man. But Murphy's latest tease, a mysterious photo of a man covered in bees, had fans completely bewildered.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTtsl9nAUOK/?taken-by=mrrpmurphy

American Horror Story Season 7 tease.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxsf2HgDQi/?taken-by=mrrpmurphy

AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWqV_xwAfZg/

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas?

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

The announcement of the series' title comes after news that Girls favorite Lena Dunham will make her debut in the horror anthology with Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, and Colton Haynes.

American Horror Story returns back to FX in the fall, and we're sure we'll see even more footage and teasers from Murphy ahead of the big premiere!

