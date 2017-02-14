American Girl Just Made History with Its First Boy Doll

American Girl just took steps to make their doll collection even more inclusive. The Mattel brand announced on Tuesday that they are releasing their first-ever boy doll in 2017, a contemporary character named Logan Everett.

Logan is a drummer from Nashville, Tenn., who plays in a band with his friend Tenney Grant, another new doll who will become available on Feb. 16. According to a release, Logan is an 18-inch doll with short brown hair, gray eyes, and an original outfit, as well as his very own rhythmic drum set.

Courtesy American Girl

"A boy character has been a top request from our fans for decades," Julie Parks, director of public relations at American Girl, told InStyle. "We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we've heard loud and clear is a desire for more—specifically more characters and stories from today—with more experiences, more diversity, and more interests."

His bandmate, Tenney, is a singer-songwriter who is a "rising star in the Nashville music scene." She's also an 18-inch doll, with long curly blond hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy American Girl

Logan isn't the only diverse new doll they'll offer this year: In April, they'll release Z Yang, a Korean-American doll, and in the fall, a Hawaiian doll named Nanea will become available to the public.

Three cheers for diversity!